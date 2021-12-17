Ladakh reports 21 fresh COVID-19 cases, 17 recoveries

Ladakh has reported 21 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 21,886 while the active cases in the union territory have gone down to 167, officials said on Friday.

Of these active cases, 155 were reported in Leh and 12 in Kargil, they said.

Seventeen patients were cured and discharged from hospitals, taking the total recorded recoveries to 20,503, they said.

The Union Territory has recorded 216 COVID-related deaths -- 158 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, they said. According to the officials, 665 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative.

