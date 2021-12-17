Left Menu

Ladakh reports 21 fresh COVID-19 cases, 17 recoveries

PTI | Leh | Updated: 17-12-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 15:35 IST
Ladakh reports 21 fresh COVID-19 cases, 17 recoveries
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh has reported 21 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 21,886 while the active cases in the union territory have gone down to 167, officials said on Friday.

Of these active cases, 155 were reported in Leh and 12 in Kargil, they said.

Seventeen patients were cured and discharged from hospitals, taking the total recorded recoveries to 20,503, they said.

The Union Territory has recorded 216 COVID-related deaths -- 158 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, they said. According to the officials, 665 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021