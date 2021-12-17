Good riddance to bad music for ears

Chennai, Dec 17 (PTI): A 69-year-old man suffering from constant high-pitched ringing in both his ears for five years finally found life pleasant after he underwent a microvascular decompression of the cochleo-vestibular nerve surgery. The surgery was simultaneously performed on both the ears and he is able to hear normally, the MGM Healthcare, which performed the surgery, said on Friday.

The 10-hour rare surgery for disabling the intractable tinnitus in the 69-year-old Brajeshwar from West Bengal was successfully performed and he is cured of his long-drawn hearing ailment,” the super-specialty hospital said. Since the last five years, the disability from the constant sound became very difficult for him. “The severity of his tinnitus scored 4 out of a total of 5. An MRI of the brain showed blood vessels in close contact with the hearing nerves of both sides,” the hospital said. During the second video consultation the family was counselled that he would perhaps be helped by microvascular decompression of the cochleo-vestibular nerve surgery.

The MRI of the brain was done and seen by neuroradiologist Dr Aarthi Deepesh. Brajeshwar had approached the hospital with constant ringing in his ear and his condition was diagnosed as intractable tinnitus. The surgery was performed on December 6.

This condition can affect the patients in many ways, especially their life, relationship, work and overall health. In some cases, it can weaken mental health and lead to severe anxiety and depression. “The constant high-pitched ringing and buzzing in ears results in sleeplessness affecting their capability to concentrate,” a press release from the hospital said. “The patient wanted both sides to be done at the same time as it would be difficult to come again from his hometown. Two days after the surgery, the tinnitus reduced considerably and the patient was discharged from the hospital,” said Dr K Sridhar, director and group head, institute of neurosciences and spinal disorders, who headed the surgical team.

The success rate of microvascular decompression surgery for tinnitus is around 80 per cent and it takes a couple of months for the condition to be cured completely. “The reason is attributed to the memory of the sound that remains ingrained in the neural pathway and this disappears only slowly,” he said.

“We are extremely happy that we were able to help the patient who had travelled approximately 1,800 km in search of an answer to his extremely disabling problem of tinnitus which had destroyed his quality of life,” said Harish Manian, CEO, MGM Healthcare.

JSP NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)