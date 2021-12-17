S.Africa's Ramaphosa recovering from COVID-19, symptoms still mild - presidency
Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 17-12-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 16:14 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is making good progress with his recovery from COVID-19 while continuing to receive treatment for mild symptoms, the presidency said on Friday.
Ramaphosa, who was given Johnson & Johnson's vaccine in February, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Johnson & Johnson's
- Cyril Ramaphosa
- South African
Advertisement