France reports bird flu outbreak on southwest duck farm

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-12-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 16:23 IST
  • Country:
  • France

France has detected the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus on a duck farm in southwest of the country, the farm ministry said on Friday.

The case is the first in a current wave of the disease to affect the southwest that is home to most of France's foie gras pate production and where a previous bird flu wave last winter decimated duck flocks.

