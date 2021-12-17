France reports bird flu outbreak on southwest duck farm
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-12-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 16:23 IST
France has detected the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus on a duck farm in southwest of the country, the farm ministry said on Friday.
The case is the first in a current wave of the disease to affect the southwest that is home to most of France's foie gras pate production and where a previous bird flu wave last winter decimated duck flocks.
