France reports bird flu outbreak on southwest duck farm

France has detected the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus on a duck farm in southwest of the country, the farm ministry said on Friday.

The case is the first in a current wave of the disease to affect the southwest that is home to most of France's foie gras pate production and where a previous bird flu wave last winter decimated duck flocks.

Also Read: Frontex deploys Danish surveillance aircraft over northern France

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)