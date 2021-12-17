German govt considers classifying Britain as virus variant area
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 17-12-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 16:48 IST
- Country:
- Germany
The German government is looking into whether Britain should be classified as a virus variant area, said a Health Ministry spokesperson on Friday.
The government is expected to make a decision later on Friday, said the spokesperson.
Under German COVID rules, travellers returning from virus variant areas must quarantine for two weeks, even if they are vaccinated. Britain is currently experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases in part due to the more contagious Omicron coronavirus variant.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- German
- Health Ministry
- COVID
- Britain
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Solid India eye Germany scalp en route to Junior Hockey WC title defence
Germany to impose restrictions on unvaccinated to break COVID surge
Karnataka govt to enter into pact with German varsities
WRAPUP 8-Germany agrees to new COVID curbs, Yellen says pandemic could be here for a while
WRAPUP 5-U.S., Germany plan new restrictions as Omicron rattles investors