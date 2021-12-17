Left Menu

German health minister expects "massive" fifth coronavirus wave

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 17-12-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 17:38 IST
  • Germany

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, a former epidemiology professor famed for his bearish COVID-19 forecasts, said he expected the omicron variant of the coronavirus to unleash a "massive fifth wave" of the pandemic.

He added during a visit to the region of Lower Saxony that Germany had to prepare for a challenge "that we have never seen in this form before".

