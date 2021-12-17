Left Menu

Sputnik V provides 'strong' defence against Omicron variant - developer

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine provides a strong defence against serious symptoms and hospitalisations caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant, the RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Friday, citing a preliminary study by the vaccine developer.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-12-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 18:20 IST
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine provides a strong defence against serious symptoms and hospitalisations caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant, the RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Friday, citing a preliminary study by the vaccine developer. When used as a booster shot, Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light helps develop a stronger antibody response against the Omicron variant, the study by the Gamaleya Institute developer was cited as saying.

The preliminary data from Gamaleya showed that the efficacy of Sputnik V with the Sputnik Light booster against Omicron could be more than 80%. RDIF said the preliminary lab study by Gamaleya demonstrated that Sputnik V demonstrates "high virus neutralizing activity" (VNA) against Omicron.

Russia's health ministry has recommended booster Sputnik Light shots six months after receiving Sputnik V.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

