Health News Roundup: Omicron rewrites the COVID plan for 2022; England's COVID-19 prevalence unchanged last week -ONS and more

Omicron rewrites the COVID plan for 2022

As the Omicron variant gains momentum in Europe and the United States, scientists are rewriting their expectations for the COVID-19 pandemic next year. Just weeks ago, disease experts were predicting that countries would begin to emerge from the pandemic in 2022 after enduring a series of surges driven by the Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta variants. First among them would be populations with a significant amount of exposure to the coronavirus, through a combination of infections and vaccination.

England's COVID-19 prevalence unchanged last week -ONS

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England was steady at around 1 in 60 people in the week ending Dec. 8, Britain's Office for National Statistics said on Friday, but Omicron cases were on the rise. The ratio of people affected in London and the south east of England was 1 in 50 last week, the data showed, based on modelling from samples of the population.

U.S. relaxes restriction on abortion pill, allows women to obtain by mail

The U.S. government on Thursday permanently eased some restrictions on a pill used to terminate early pregnancies, allowing the drug to be sent by mail rather than requiring it to be dispensed in person. The decision by the Food and Drug Administration comes as the right to obtain an abortion, established in the 1973 Supreme Court ruling Roe v. Wade, hangs in the balance.

J&J, Sinopharm, Sputnik V shots weaker against Omicron, study shows

COVID-19 vaccines from U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and China's Sinopharm as well as Russia's Sputnik V shot had no neutralizing activity against the Omicron variant, according to a study which has not yet been peer reviewed. Vaccines from Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer and partner BioNTech retained activity against Omicron with some decreases, the study, conducted by Humabs Biomed SA, a unit of Vir Biotechnology and the University of Washington, among others, showed.

CDC recommends Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines over J&J's

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended Americans choose to receive one of two other authorised COVID-19 vaccines over Johnson & Johnson's shot, due to rare but sometimes fatal cases of blood-clotting. The CDC's move came after its Advisory Committee on Immunization voted unanimously to make the recommendation in favour of the vaccines made by Moderna Inc and Pfizer/BioNTech over the J&J shot.

Moderna COVID-19 shot more likely to cause heart inflammation than Pfizer's, study shows

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is up to four times more likely to cause inflammation of the heart muscle, a very rare side effect, than its rival vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech, according to a Danish study published in the British Medical Journal late on Thursday. The study, in which almost 85% of Danes, or 4.9 million individuals, aged 12 and older participated, investigated the link between mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines and heart inflammation, also known as myocarditis or myopericarditis.

Pubs, parties push Australia's COVID-19 cases to record levels

Australian authorities on Friday rushed to track down hundreds who attended a Taylor Swift album party in Sydney last week that has become a super-spreading event as cases in the country hit a new pandemic high for the second straight day. COVID-19 infections, including the new, more transmissible Omicron variant, have been spreading in pubs and nightclubs as social distancing curbs ease after higher vaccination levels.

S.Africa says vaccines, prior infection help mildness of COVID cases

South Africa's health minister said on Friday that the government believed that vaccines and high levels of prior COVID-19 infection were helping to keep disease milder in a wave driven by the Omicron variant. There have been early anecdotal accounts suggesting that Omicron is causing less severe illness than previous variants in South Africa but scientists say it is too early to draw firm conclusions.

EU drug regulator won't rule on Merck COVID-19 pill before Christmas - source

The EU drug regulator will not decide whether to approve Merck & Co's COVID-19 pill until after Christmas, a source with knowledge of the matter said, as the region scrambles to boost its arsenal of drugs to fight the Omicron variant. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will, however, rule before Christmas on whether to give Gilead's intravenous antiviral drug Remdesivir full marketing approval, the source said.

German health minister expects "massive" fifth coronavirus wave

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, a former epidemiology professor famed for his bearish COVID-19 forecasts, said he expected the omicron variant of the coronavirus to unleash a "massive fifth wave" of the pandemic. He added during a visit to the region of Lower Saxony that Germany had to prepare for a challenge "that we have never seen in this form before".

