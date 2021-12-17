BRIEF-EMA Says CHMP Recommended Extending Use Of Remdesivir To Adults At Increased Risk Of Severe Covid-19
European Medicines Agency:
* EMA: CHMP RECOMMENDED EXTENDING THE USE OF COVID-19 TREATMENT VEKLURY (REMDESIVIR) TO INCLUDE ADULTS AT INCREASED RISK OF SEVERE COVID-19: 17/12/2021
