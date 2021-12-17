Qatar registers its first four cases of Omicron - QNA
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 17-12-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 20:39 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Qatar has registered its first four cases of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, the state news agency QNA said on Friday.
It said the four infected people were Qataris and residents who had returned from abroad, and that they were in quarantine.
