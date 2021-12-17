Left Menu

Resident doctors of Delhi's LNJP hospital withdraw from all services to protest against delay in NEET-PG counselling

Resident doctors of Delhi's LNJP hospital on Friday withdrew from all services, including elective surgeries and trauma care, to protest against the delay in NEET-PG counselling.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 21:11 IST
Resident doctors of Delhi's LNJP hospital withdraw from all services to protest against delay in NEET-PG counselling
Protest over delay in NEET-PG counselling at LNJP Hospital (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Resident doctors of Delhi's LNJP hospital on Friday withdrew from all services, including elective surgeries and trauma care, to protest against the delay in NEET-PG counselling. Pratik Goel, a protestor at the LNJP Hospital told ANI, "1/3 of the doctors are unable to work at hospitals due to delay in NEET-PG counselling. Doctors are overburdened. No proper medical care is being given. Verbal assurances won't work. We request the government to look into the matter."

"NEET-PG counselling on stay. Doctors are overburdened. LNJP hospitals and Maulana Azad hospitals are overburdened with patients. Cases of Omicron are also rising. Just like April this year wherein patients' health deteriorated due to lack of oxygen, this time we do not want their health to be affected due to lack of doctors," Dr Tripti Aneja, another protestor told ANI. The protesting doctors demand that ahead of possible third COVID-19, the government should expedite the process of filling up vacancies of junior doctors in all the medical colleges across the country.

Resident doctors of three central hospitals - RML, Safdarjung, and Lady Hardinge - on November 27 suspended OPD services in protest against the repeated delay in conducting NEET-PG 2021 counselling. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

