UK reports record 93,045 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-12-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 21:39 IST
Britain reported a new high of 93,045 COVID-19 infections on Friday, breaking the record set on Thursday of 88,376 cases.
The number of deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test was 111 versus 146 on Thursday, government data showed.
