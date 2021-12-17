Left Menu

UK reports record 93,045 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-12-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 21:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • United Kingdom

Britain reported a new high of 93,045 COVID-19 infections on Friday, breaking the record set on Thursday of 88,376 cases.

The number of deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test was 111 versus 146 on Thursday, government data showed.

