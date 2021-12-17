UK reports record 93,045 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

Britain reported a new high of 93,045 COVID-19 infections on Friday, breaking the record set on Thursday of 88,376 cases.

The number of deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test was 111 versus 146 on Thursday, government data showed.

