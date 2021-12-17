Left Menu

Italy reports 120 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 28,632 new cases

Italy reported 120 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 123 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 28,632 from 26,109. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 923 from a previous 917. Some 669,160 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 718,281, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 17-12-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 22:46 IST
Italy reports 120 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 28,632 new cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 120 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 123 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 28,632 from 26,109. Italy has registered 135,421 death linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 5.34 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 7,520 on Friday, up from 7,338 a day earlier. There were 70 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 101 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 923 from a previous 917.

Some 669,160 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 718,281, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to COVID-19

Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to CO...

 Indonesia
3
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Russia hopeful of space rides from NASA to ISS from 2022 - agency head and more

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray relishing Nadal reunion in Abu Dhabi; Soccer-Horan named US 'Female Player of the Year' and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray relishing Nadal reunion in Abu Dhabi; Soc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021