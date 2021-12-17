Canada to lift travel ban on 10 African nations, boost COVID-19 border testing

Canada will lift a ban on travelers from 10 African nations that was imposed last month as part of a campaign to fight the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said on Friday. Duclos also told reporters that Canada would once again require people returning home after foreign trips of less than 72 hours to produce a negative test. Tour operators say the measure is onerous and deters travel.

COVID-19 case numbers are rapidly increasing in Canada and Duclos reiterated government advice that residents avoid international travel. "We're not in a popularity contest here," Duclos said, calling for the 10 provinces to impose more public health measures. He described the situation as "dramatic and critical," especially as Omicron looks set to replace Delta as the dominant variant soon.

Chief medical officer Theresa Tam said that if this occurred, "The sheer number of cases could inundate the health system in a very short period of time". Critics said the ban on people who had recently been to South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and seven other nations made no sense given the rapid spread of the variant.

"While we recognize the controversial nature of such a prohibition, we believe it was a necessary measure to slow the arrival of Omicron in Canada and buy us some time," Duclos said. "Given the current situation, this measure has served its purpose and is no longer needed," he added.

Britain made a similar announcement on Tuesday, citing community transmission of Omicron. The provinces of Ontario and Quebec, which together make up around 60% of Canada's population, this week both reimposed restrictions on public gatherings.

"I know you are sick of this pandemic. I know this is psychologically extremely difficult," Duclos said. "We’ve come this far - now is not the time to give up."

