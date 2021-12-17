COVID-19: Delhi records 69 new cases; positivity rate 0.12 pc

Delhi recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 69 fresh cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 0.12 per cent on Friday, according to data shared by the city health department.

On Thursday, the national capital logged 85 cases, its highest in over four months, with a positivity rate of 0.15 per cent.

The number of cumulative cases of the disease now stands at 14,42,004. Over 14.16 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,100.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Friday said 101 positive cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected across 11 states and union territories so far, and advised people to keep new year celebrations at low intensity.

According to the government, 22 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in the national capital till date.

Amid a jump in cases of the new variant in Delhi, doctors here on Friday also said people should avoid all gatherings and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Health experts and doctors treating Covid patients at leading government and private facilities in the city said a ''sense of complacency'' has crept in among a large section of citizens despite witnessing the ''horrors of the second wave'' of Covid infections earlier this year.

Two COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Delhi in December so far.

Seven COVID-19 deaths were reported here in November this year, the highest count of fatalities due to the coronavirus infection in the last three months in the national capital, according to official data.

Delhi had recorded four Covid deaths in October and five in September.

The case positivity rate stood at 0.12 per cent on Friday, according to the health bulletin.

A total of 57,298 tests -- 51,813 RT-PCR tests and 5,485 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

Delhi Health Minister Jain had recently said that medical infrastructure was being ramped up and 37,000 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients were being set up to tackle the anticipated third wave of the pandemic in the national capital.

The number of active cases stood at 466 on Friday, down from 475 on Thursday, according to the bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation stood at 210 on Friday, while it was 202 a day before, and the number of containment zones in the city stood at 145, up from 135 on Thursday, the bulletin showed.

