Left Menu

France reduces delay to get third COVID-19 booster shot to four months

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-12-2021 00:35 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 00:28 IST
France reduces delay to get third COVID-19 booster shot to four months
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

France will reduce the delay between the second and third COVID-19 vaccination injection from five to four months from January, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday.

He also said that major public parties and fireworks will be banned on New Year's eve and recommended that people - even if vaccinated - take a self-test before getting together for year-end parties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to COVID-19

Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to CO...

 Indonesia
3
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Russia hopeful of space rides from NASA to ISS from 2022 - agency head and more

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
4
EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

Georgia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021