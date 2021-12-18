Left Menu

Ireland plans new supports for firms hit by COVID restrictions

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 18-12-2021 02:07 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 02:07 IST
The Irish government will announce on Monday financial measures aimed at supporting companies impacted by new COVID-19 restrictions, deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar said after announcing an order for bars and restaurants to close at 8 p.m. (local time) each day for six weeks.

"Government will help and we will stand by you," Varadkar told a press conference, saying that between 50,000 and 70,000 people could be lose their jobs due to the latest round of restrictions, which are aimed at curbing the spread of the Omicron variant.

