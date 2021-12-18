Left Menu

Japan to extend foreigner entry curb on Omicron concerns- media

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 18-12-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 11:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Japan

Japan will extend a curb on foreigners entering the country beyond year-end to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Saturday citing anonymous government sources.

Japan reversed an easing https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-pm-kishida-says-foreign-visitors-be-barred-entry-nov-30-2021-11-29 of controls late last month as Omicron spread around the world and has one of the world's strictest border policies.

Although COVID-19 cases have fallen dramatically since a deadly wave in August, there is growing concern about the Omicron variant, which has been found more than 30 times in Japan, mostly during airport screening and quarantine.

