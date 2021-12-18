Nursing college in Mangaluru declared containment zone

A private nursing college here has been declared a containment zone by the Dakshina Kannada district health department after seven students tested positive for Covid-19.

All the seven students are from Kerala, studying for first year in the college. They had arrived with Covid-19 negative RT-PCR certificates. Dakshina Kannada district nodal officer for Covid-19, Dr H Ashok said the infected students have been isolated. Throat swab samples of 43 first-year students were tested of which seven students tested positive, he said.

