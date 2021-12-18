Left Menu

Up to 10% of new French COVID-19 cases suspected to be Omicron variant - minister

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-12-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 13:22 IST
  France

Seven to 10% of new confirmed coronavirus cases in France are suspected to be of the Omicron variant, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Saturday.

He said the rapid spread of the new variant was the main reason for the planned introduction of a new vaccination pass early next year, which will require that people show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants and long-distance public transport.

Under the current health pass regulation, a recent negative COVID test is sufficient for entering public places.

