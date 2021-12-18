Left Menu

Paris cancels New Year's Eve fireworks as Omicron spreads -BFM TV

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-12-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 14:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • France

Paris has cancelled planned fireworks as well as festivities on the Champs Elysees avenue on New Year's Eve in line with new government rules to prevent the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, BFM TV reported on Saturday.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday major public parties and fireworks would be banned on New Year's Eve and recommended that people - even if vaccinated - take a COVID-19 self-test before getting together for year-end parties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

