Paris cancels New Year's Eve fireworks as Omicron spreads -BFM TV
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-12-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 14:48 IST
- Country:
- France
Paris has cancelled planned fireworks as well as festivities on the Champs Elysees avenue on New Year's Eve in line with new government rules to prevent the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, BFM TV reported on Saturday.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday major public parties and fireworks would be banned on New Year's Eve and recommended that people - even if vaccinated - take a COVID-19 self-test before getting together for year-end parties.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Omicron
- New Year's Eve
- French
- Paris
- Jean Castex
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Omicron COVID-19 variant found in three U.S. states
FOREX-Dollar edges higher before U.S. jobs report as Omicron fears ease
Australia records first Omicron community case, authorities hold nerve for now
Hawaii finds Omicron variant, says it is case of community spread
Singapore says 2 travellers from South Africa tested "preliminarily positive" for Omicron