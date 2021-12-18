Left Menu

Maha: Couple, 13-year-old daughter found to have Omicron infection on return from Uganda

PTI | Pune | Updated: 18-12-2021 18:26 IST
Maha: Couple, 13-year-old daughter found to have Omicron infection on return from Uganda
  • India

A couple and their 13-year-old daughter have tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus after returning to Satara in western Maharashtra from Uganda, officials said on Saturday.

Their other daughter, who is five years old, tested positive for COVID-19 but not for the variant.

All four returned to Phaltan in Satara district from the African country on December 9, state health department officials said.

Owing to the Omicron scare, district officials traced them and asked them to undergo RT-PCR tests.

The husband (35), wife (33) and their elder daughter (13) tested positive for COVID-19 while the report of the younger child was inconclusive, so the samples of all four were sent to the National Institute of Virology for genome sequencing, said Civil Surgeon Dr Subhash Chavan.

''We received the genome sequencing reports today. The couple and the elder daughter have been diagnosed with the Omicron variant, while the younger daughter has tested positive for COVID-19,'' a statement from the Satara district administration said.

All four have been kept in isolation at a sub- district level hospital and their health is fine, the statement added. Maharashtra had reported 40 Omicron cases as of Friday evening.

