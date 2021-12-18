Health News Roundup: Up to 10% of new French COVID-19 cases suspected to be Omicron variant - minister; 'Tidal wave': Omicron could put U.S. COVID-19 surge into overdrive and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Up to 10% of new French COVID-19 cases suspected to be Omicron variant - minister

The Omicron coronavirus variant is now suspected to be responsible for up to 10% of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in France and is the main reason behind plans for stricter health requirements for entering some venues, the health minister said on Saturday. The new vaccination pass set to be introduced early next year will require people to show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants and long-distance public transport. Under the current regulations, a recent negative COVID-19 test is sufficient for entering many indoor public places.

'Tidal wave': Omicron could put U.S. COVID-19 surge into overdrive

Two years into the coronavirus pandemic, the United States is confronting another dark winter, with the red-hot Omicron variant threatening to worsen an already dangerous surge of cases. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have jumped 45% over the last month, and confirmed cases have increased 40% to a weeklong average of 123,000 new U.S. infections a day, according to a Reuters tally.

Ukraine reports its first case of Omicron coronavirus variant

Ukraine has detected its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said on Saturday. The infected person recently returned to Ukraine from the United Arab Emirates, Lyashko said on Facebook.

Netherlands set to announce 'strict' Christmas lockdown - media

The Dutch government is expected to announce on Saturday a "strict" Christmas lockdown that would see everything but essential stores close amid fears over the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, Dutch media reported. The government is meeting on Saturday with its health experts who have recommended the closure of all non-essential shops, schools, bars, restaurants, and other public venues.

Australia's new COVID-19 cases hit record high

Australia reported record-high new COVID-19 cases on Saturday for a third day, with outbreaks growing in the two most populous states, however, Prime Minister Scott Morrison continued to downplay the risks as the country eases pandemic curbs. New South Wales state reported 2,482 new cases, Victoria state reported 1,504 new cases and Queensland state reported 31 new cases on Saturday, together topping Australia's previous high of 3,820 cases a day earlier.

Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. More evidence points to antibody weakness vs Omicron

U.S. FDA approves AstraZeneca-Amgen drug for severe asthma

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved AstraZeneca and Amgen's drug, Tezspire, to treat severe asthma for those aged 12 years and older, the companies said on Friday.

The approval is based on late-stage trial data that showed the drug cut the rate of asthma attacks by 56% among patients when compared with placebo.

Omicron more likely to reinfect than Delta, no milder - study

The risk of reinfection with the Omicron coronavirus variant is more than five times higher and it has shown no sign of being milder than Delta, a study showed, as cases soar across Europe and threaten year-end festivities. The results of the study by Imperial College London were based on UK Health Security Agency and National Health Service data on people who tested positive for COVID-19 in a PCR test in England between Nov. 29 and Dec. 11.

U.S. COVID-19 vaccine mandate revived, Supreme Court showdown looms

A U.S. appeals court on Friday reinstated a nationwide vaccine-or-testing COVID-19 mandate for large businesses, which covers 80 million American workers, prompting opponents to rush to the Supreme Court to ask it to intervene. The ruling by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati lifted a November injunction that had blocked the rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which applies to businesses with at least 100 workers.

Omicron cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with local spread - WHO

The Omicron coronavirus variant has been reported in 89 countries and the number of cases is doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with community transmission, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday. Omicron is spreading rapidly in countries with high levels of population immunity, but it is unclear if this is due to the virus' ability to evade immunity, its inherent increased transmissibility or a combination of both, the WHO said in an update.

