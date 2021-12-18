UK reports leap of 10,000 confirmed Omicron coronavirus cases
Reuters | London | Updated: 18-12-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 20:08 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Cases in the United Kingdom of the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus jumped sharply in the latest daily figures provided by British health authorities on Saturday.
Confirmed Omicron-variant COVID-19 cases hit 24,968 as of 1800 GMT on Dec. 17, up by just over 10,000 cases from 24 hours earlier, the UK Health Security Agency said.
(Writing by William Schomberg Editing by Mark Heinrich)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Omicron
- UK Health Security Agency
- British
- United Kingdom
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Omicron COVID-19 variant found in three U.S. states
WRAPUP 15-U.S. steps up fight against Omicron as variant marches across globe
FOREX-Dollar edges higher before U.S. jobs report as Omicron fears ease
Australia records first Omicron community case, authorities hold nerve for now
Hawaii finds Omicron variant, says it is case of community spread