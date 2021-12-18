Left Menu

UK reports 10,000 jump in Omicron cases, deaths rise to 7

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 20:33 IST
Cases in the United Kingdom of the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus jumped sharply to almost 25,000 while the total number of reported deaths among people with it so far rose to seven, according to British health authorities.

Confirmed Omicron-variant COVID-19 cases hit 24,968 as of 1800 GMT on Dec. 17, up by just over 10,000 cases from 24 hours earlier, the UK Health Security Agency said on Saturday. Deaths of people who had the Omicron strain rose to seven as of Dec. 16, up from one in the UKHSA's previous data which ran up to Dec. 14, and hospitalisations increased to 85 from 65. (Writing by William Schomberg Editing by Mark Heinrich)

