Left Menu

Twelve more Omicron cases reported in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-12-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 21:19 IST
Twelve more Omicron cases reported in Telangana
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The number of Omicron cases in Telangana rose to 20 with 12 more people testing positive for the new coronavirus variant on Saturday.

Of the 12 new cases, two were passengers from countries declared ''at risk'' by the Centre, while 10 came from other nations, a state health department bulletin said.

The samples of three persons are awaited for their Omicron variant status.

Meanwhile, Telangana today logged 185 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,79,430, while the death toll rose to 4,014 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 78, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (15) district, the bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 205 people recovering from the infectious disease. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,71,655.

The number of active cases was 3,761, the bulletin said.

It said 41,484 samples were tested today and the total number tested till date was 2,92,59,376.

The samples tested per million population were 7,86,119. PTI SJR BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

 France
3
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
4
EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

Georgia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021