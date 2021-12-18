Chhattisgarh sees 31 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally stands at 342

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally touched 10,07,378 on Saturday after 31 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 13,595, an official said.

The number of recoveries rose to 9,93,441 after six people were discharged from hospitals and 22 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 342 active cases, he said.

''Raigarh saw 15 new cases, followed by four in Raipur. No fresh case was reported in 18 districts. With 14,268 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests conducted so far in the state went up to 1,46,76,900,'' he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,07,378, New cases 31, Death toll 13,595, Recovered 9,93,441, Active cases 342, today tests 14,268, Total tests 1,46,76,900.

