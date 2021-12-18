CPI(M) leader Surya Kanta Mishra tests positive for COVID-19
West Bengal CPIM secretary Surya Kanta Mishra Saturday tested positive for COVID-19, a health department official said on Saturday.Mishra, 71, is under home isolation at present, he said. He had symptoms of COVID-19 and got himself tested. His reports showed that he had contracted the virus, the official added.
