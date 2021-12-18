CPI(M) leader Surya Kanta Mishra tests positive for COVID-19

West Bengal CPI(M) secretary Surya Kanta Mishra Saturday tested positive for COVID-19, a health department official said on Saturday.

Mishra, 71, is under home isolation at present, he said. "He had symptoms of COVID-19 and got himself tested. His reports showed that he had contracted the virus," the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)