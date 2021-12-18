Left Menu

CPI(M) leader Surya Kanta Mishra tests positive for COVID-19

West Bengal CPIM secretary Surya Kanta Mishra Saturday tested positive for COVID-19, a health department official said on Saturday.Mishra, 71, is under home isolation at present, he said. He had symptoms of COVID-19 and got himself tested. His reports showed that he had contracted the virus, the official added.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-12-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 21:36 IST
CPI(M) leader Surya Kanta Mishra tests positive for COVID-19
Mishra, 71, is under home isolation at present, he said. “He had symptoms of COVID-19 and got himself tested. His reports showed that he had contracted the virus,” the official added. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal CPI(M) secretary Surya Kanta Mishra Saturday tested positive for COVID-19, a health department official said on Saturday.

Mishra, 71, is under home isolation at present, he said. "He had symptoms of COVID-19 and got himself tested. His reports showed that he had contracted the virus," the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

 France
3
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
4
EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

Georgia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021