India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 137 crore doses

With more than 69 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses administered till 7 pm on Saturday, India's cumulative vaccination coverage exceeded 137 crore doses, informed the Union Health Ministry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 22:47 IST
India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 137 crore doses
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
With more than 69 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses administered till 7 pm on Saturday, India's cumulative vaccination coverage exceeded 137 crore doses, informed the Union Health Ministry. "India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 137 Crore landmark milestone (137,37,66,189) today. More than 69 lakh (69,21,097) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight," read a release issued by the ministry.

Of the 69,21,097 doses administered today, 15,76,205 people were administered their first dose while 53,44,892 people received their second dose. According to the ministry, 82,60,58,804 first doses of the vaccine have been administered so far while the number of second doses administered in the country stands at 54,77,07,385. (ANI)

