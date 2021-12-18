Dutch PM Rutte: Netherlands will go into lockdown from Sunday

The Netherlands will go into a new lockdown from Sunday morning to try to limit COVID-19 infections because of the Omicron coronavirus variant, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Saturday.

"The Netherlands is again shutting down. That is unavoidable because of the fifth wave that is coming at us with the Omicron variant," Rutte told a news conference.

