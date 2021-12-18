Left Menu

Dutch PM Rutte: Netherlands will go into lockdown from Sunday

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 23:42 IST
"The Netherlands is again shutting down. That is unavoidable because of the fifth wave that is coming at us with the Omicron variant," Rutte told a news conference.
The Netherlands will go into a new lockdown from Sunday morning to try to limit COVID-19 infections because of the Omicron coronavirus variant, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Saturday.

"The Netherlands is again shutting down. That is unavoidable because of the fifth wave that is coming at us with the Omicron variant," Rutte told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

