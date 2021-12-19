Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

France hopes new vaccine pass will speed up vaccination amid Omicron spread

France hopes that a planned new vaccine pass that will be required to enter public places will persuade more people to get inoculated against COVID-19 as the country faces a rapid spread of the Omicron variant, the health minister said on Saturday. The government does not want to impose new curfews or lockdowns on people who have been vaccinated, but the threat of Omicron means authorities have to increase pressure on those refusing vaccination, Olivier Veran said on France Inter radio.

'Tidal wave': Omicron could put U.S. COVID-19 surge into overdrive

Two years into the coronavirus pandemic, the United States is confronting another dark winter, with the red-hot Omicron variant threatening to worsen an already dangerous surge of cases. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have jumped 45% over the last month, and confirmed cases have increased 40% to a weeklong average of 123,000 new U.S. infections a day, according to a Reuters tally.

Ukraine reports its first case of Omicron coronavirus variant

Ukraine has detected its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said on Saturday. The infected person recently returned to Ukraine from the United Arab Emirates, Lyashko said on Facebook.

Netherlands to go into strict Christmas lockdown

The Netherlands will go into a strict lockdown over the Christmas and New Year period to try to contain the highly- contagious Omicron coronavirus variant, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Saturday. All non-essential shops and services, including restaurants, hairdressers, museums and gyms will be closed from Sunday until Jan. 14. All schools will be shut until at least Jan. 9.

Citations over U.S. vaccine mandate could begin in early January

A U.S. federal agency on Saturday said it could start issuing citations to companies as soon as Jan. 10 for failure to comply with a nationwide mandate that they either vaccinate or test regularly for COVID-19, as a U.S. Supreme Court showdown over the policy looms. The announcement came one day after a U.S. appeals court reinstated the Biden administration policy that requires large businesses to verify employees are vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing.

We wish you a merry vaccine! Lisbon starts inoculating children

Nurses wearing reindeer antler headbands danced to festive music and Santa Claus showed up at a Lisbon vaccination centre on Saturday as young children started to receive their COVID-19 shots. Martim Sobral, 10, and his dad Paulo were among the first to arrive at the large vaccination site after Portugal's health authority last week approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for those aged five to 11.

UK scientists suggest many more have Omicron coronavirus variant than reported

Scientific advisors to Britain's government said it was "almost certain" that hundreds of thousands of people were being infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant every day and hospital admissions were likely to surge. "Currently observed numbers of Omicron infections admitted to hospital in the UK are probably around one tenth of the true number because the data lags of hospital reporting," the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies said in minutes of a meeting on Dec. 16.

Omicron coronavirus variant spreading fast in Italy - health body

The highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading quickly in Italy, with new cases identified in the country's north and south, the national health institute (ISS) said on Saturday. The ISS reported that its network of regional laboratories had so far identified 84 Omicron cases, "a strong acceleration" from 55 early on Friday.

Omicron coronavirus cases surge in UK, scientists see bigger wave

Britain reported a surge in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant on Saturday which government advisors said could be just the tip of the iceberg, and London's mayor declared a "major incident" to help the city's hospitals cope. The number of Omicron cases recorded across the country hit almost 25,000 as of 1800 GMT on Friday, up by more than 10,000 cases from 24 hours earlier, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.

Omicron cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with local spread - WHO

The Omicron coronavirus variant has been reported in 89 countries and the number of cases is doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with community transmission, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday. Omicron is spreading rapidly in countries with high levels of population immunity, but it is unclear if this is due to the virus' ability to evade immunity, its inherent increased transmissibility or a combination of both, the WHO said in an update.

