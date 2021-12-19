Left Menu

COVID-19: 27 fresh cases in Ladakh

PTI | Leh | Updated: 19-12-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 12:06 IST
COVID-19: 27 fresh cases in Ladakh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh's tally of COVID-19 cases increased to 21,930 on Sunday with 27 fresh infections, officials said.

While 15 new cases were detected in Leh, the rest 12 cases surfaced in Kargil district, they said. The officials said the Covid-related death toll remained at 217 and of these, 159 deaths have been reported from Leh and 58 from Kargil.

The number of active cases in the Union Territory has gone up to 181 -- 160 in Leh and 21 in Kargil -- from 173 the previous day, according to the officials.

The officials said that 14 patients were discharged from hospitals in Leh and five in Kargil, taking the total number of recoveries in Ladakh to 21,532.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

 India
3
Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record; Omicron thrives in airways, not lungs; new data on asymptomatic cases and more

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021