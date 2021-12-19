Left Menu

China administered total of 2.67 bln doses of covid-19 vaccines as of Dec 18

China administered total of 2.67 bln doses of covid-19 vaccines as of Dec 18
China administered about 12 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines on Dec 18, bringing the total to 2.67 billion, data from the National Health Commission showed on Sunday.

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

