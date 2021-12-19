Left Menu

London Mayor: Inevitable we will have more COVID restrictions

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-12-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 14:59 IST
New COVID-19 restrictions are inevitable as without them Britain will see public services such as the National Health Service (NHS) on the verge of collapse, London Mayor Sadiq Khan told BBC Television on Sunday.

Khan declared a "major incident" on Saturday to help the capital's hospitals cope with a surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant.

"I think it's inevitable," Khan told the BBC when asked about the likelihood of further restrictions. "If we don't bring in new restrictions sooner rather than later you're going to see even more positive cases and potentially public services like the NHS on the verge of collapse, if not collapsing."

