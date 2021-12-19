Left Menu

EU secures extra 20 mln Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses for Q1 2022

The European Commission said on Sunday it had reached an agreement with BioNTech and Pfizer for an extra 20 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to be delivered to EU member states in the first quarter of 2022. These doses come on top of an already scheduled 195 million doses from BioNTech-Pfizer, bringing the total number of deliveries in the first quarter to 215 million, a commission statement said.

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 19:41 IST
The European Commission said on Sunday it had reached an agreement with BioNTech and Pfizer for an extra 20 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to be delivered to EU member states in the first quarter of 2022.

These doses come on top of an already scheduled 195 million doses from BioNTech-Pfizer, bringing the total number of deliveries in the first quarter to 215 million, a commission statement said. The commission and member states have also exercised an option to order more than 200 million BioNTech-Pfizer COVID-19 doses adapted for the Omicron variant and expect delivery from the second quarter of 2022.

These doses would bring the total number of deliveries by BioNTech-Pfizer to 650 million doses during 2022, the commission statement said. Governments across Europe are struggling to curb a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections caused by the rapid spread of the newly discovered Omicron coronavirus variant.

On Dec. 16, the European Commission had said that it has reached an agreement with Moderna to rush deliveries of the U.S. company's COVID-19 vaccine to Germany and other European Union member states.

