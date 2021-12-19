Left Menu

Delhi reports 107 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike since June 25

Delhi reported 107 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since June 25.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 19:59 IST
Delhi reports 107 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike since June 25
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi reported 107 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since June 25. As per the Delhi government's health bulletin informed, the positivity rate for the day stands at 0.17 per cent, which is the highest since June 22.

one death was also recorded, taking the toll to 25,101. The case fatality rate is 1.74 per cent. As many as 61,905 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for the day stands at 0.17 per cent.

On June 25 this year, a total of 115 infections were recorded and the positivity rate of 0.19 per cent was reported on June 22. The cumulative caseload reached 14,42,197 including 540 active cases. As many as 50 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 14,16,556.

As many as 1,23,719 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stand at 2,48,30,215. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

