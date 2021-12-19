Left Menu

Mumbai sees 336 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 201 recoveries

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 20:56 IST
Mumbai sees 336 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 201 recoveries
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai reported 336 COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday, taking its tally to 7,67,127 and toll to 16,365, a civic official said.

As many as 201 people were discharged during the day, leaving the metropolis with 2,081 active cases, he said.

With 40,857 samples being examined on Sunday, the number of tests in Mumbai went up to 1,31,78,058.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed the caseload doubling time was 2,288 days and the recovery rate stood at 97 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

 Global
3
Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

 India
4
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes amyloid formation

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021