UK COVID-19 cases rise 52% in a week -official data

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-12-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 21:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • United Kingdom

The United Kingdom reported 82,886 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and 45 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, government statistics showed.

Cases were up 51.9% over the seven days to Dec. 19 compared with the previous week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

