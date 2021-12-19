UK COVID-19 cases rise 52% in a week -official data
The United Kingdom reported 82,886 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and 45 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, government statistics showed.
Cases were up 51.9% over the seven days to Dec. 19 compared with the previous week.
