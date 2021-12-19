Left Menu

Italy reports 97 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 24,259 new cases

It has reported 5.389 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 7,726 on Sunday, up from 7,576 a day earlier. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 966 from a previous 953. Some 566,300 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 697,740, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 19-12-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 21:56 IST
Representative image
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 97 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 123 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections declined to 24,259 from 28,064.

Italy has registered 135,641 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. It has reported 5.389 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 7,726 on Sunday, up from 7,576 a day earlier. There were 78 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 95 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 966 from a previous 953.

Some 566,300 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 697,740, the health ministry said.

