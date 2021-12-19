Mizoram reports 117 new COVID-19 cases

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally on Sunday surged to 1,39,455 as 117 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 531 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.41 per cent as the fresh cases were detected from 1,825 samples tested, he said.

Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 58, followed by Serchhip (15) and Champhai (13).

Mizoram currently has 2,565 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,36,359 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 192 people on Sunday, the official added, (PTI COR RG RG

