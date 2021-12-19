Present spike of COVID-19 cases in Delhi could be due to Omicron, need to keep watch, says health expert

Left Menu

As Delhi recorded 107 fresh COVID-19 cases which is the highest in six months, a health expert said the spike could be due to the Omicron variant.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 22:15 IST
Community Medicine Professor, AIIMS, Dr. Sanjay Rai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As Delhi recorded 107 fresh COVID-19 cases which is the highest in six months, a health expert said the spike could be due to the Omicron variant. Speaking to ANI, Community Medicine Professor, AIIMS, New Delhi, Dr. Sanjay Rai said, "The infectivity of Omicron variant is very high. When it goes to a susceptible population, then it will rise and fall quickly just like it happened in the second wave. It is a natural phenomenon and we need to watch it closely."

Speaking on the nationwide analysis, Dr. Rai said that the rise and fall of cases will happen but we also need to strengthen the infrastructure. Speaking on the impact of cold weather on cases, Dr. Rai said, "For any microorganism, in extreme temperature, it is difficult to spread but during cold exposure, immunity can drop then the person can be susceptible. The best temperature for viruses is between 20 and 30 degrees. Extreme weather is not tolerated by the virus. So, September, October, November, February, and March would be more convenient for the virus."

As per the Delhi government's health bulletin, the positivity rate for the day stands at 0.17 percent, which is the highest since June 22. One death was also recorded, taking the toll to 25,101. The case fatality rate is 1.74 percent. The Delhi government on Saturday converted four private hospitals into dedicated centres for the treatment of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron.

These four hospitals are Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Max Hospital in Saket, Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj, and Batra Hospital in the Tughlakabad area of the national capital. Earlier, only government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital was designated for the Omicron treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

