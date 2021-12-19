Left Menu

Gujarat reports four new Omicron cases; tally rises to 11

A 23-year-old Tanzanian national, who had tested positive for COVID-19 at Rajkot on December 15, and a 39-year-old businesswoman in Surat, who recently returned from Dubai have also been found infected with the new variant of the virus, officials said, adding that with these cases, the overall Omicron case count in the state has risen to eleven.The Tanzania national had arrived at Ahmedabad via Zanzibar and Dar-es-Salaam, had tested negative for the virus in the RT-PCR test carried out at the airport.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-12-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 22:44 IST
Gujarat reports four new Omicron cases; tally rises to 11
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were reported in Gujarat on Sunday, which took the state's count of the persons infected with this strain to eleven, officials said. A 45-year-old NRI and a teenage boy who came from the UK, a Surat-based woman who had recently visited Dubai and a Tanzanian national are the new patients of the Omicron variant found in the state. The NRI (non-resident Indian) had tested positive for the coronavirus infection in the RT-PCR test carried out at the Ahmedabad international airport soon after his arrival from the UK on December 15, a health department official said.

''The man's sample later confirmed that he was infected with the Omicron variant,'' Anand district health officer Dr M T Chhari said. He was scheduled to reach the state's Anand city from Ahmedabad.

''But, after he tested positive for the coronavirus, he was taken to the Ahmedabad civil hospital from the airport. The patient is currently recovering at the Ahmedabad civil hospital," Dr Chhari said.

His co-passengers and other contacts have tested negative for the viral infection, the official said.

On Saturday, a 15-year-old boy from Gandhinagar was also detected with the Omicron variant after returning from the UK, Gandhinagar Municipal Commissioner Dhaval Patel said. A 23-year-old Tanzanian national, who had tested positive for COVID-19 at Rajkot on December 15, and a 39-year-old businesswoman in Surat, who recently returned from Dubai have also been found infected with the new variant of the virus, officials said, adding that with these cases, the overall Omicron case count in the state has risen to eleven.

The Tanzania national had arrived at Ahmedabad via Zanzibar and Dar-es-Salaam, had tested negative for the virus in the RT-PCR test carried out at the airport. However, when he was tested again upon reaching Rajkot, he was found positive on December 15, said Rajkot collector Arun Mahesh Babu.

''The genome sequencing of his sample on Sunday confirmed him to be infected with the Omicron variant,'' he said. The woman from Surat had gone to Dubai with her two sons and returned to Surat on December 5. On December 13, while on her way back to Dubai, she tested positive for COVID-19 in an RT-PCR test carried out at the Surat airport, health officials said.

All her contacts, including her son and daughter, have tested negative for the virus, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

 Global
3
Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

 India
4
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes amyloid formation

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021