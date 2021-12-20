Left Menu

Peru detects first cases of Omicron coronavirus variant

Minister of Health, Hernando Cevallos, told reporters that four cases of the variant had been detected in the South American nation, which has the world's worst per capita death toll since the pandemic struck early in 2020. "One is a traveler arriving from South Africa to our country, while three of them have been detected within Peru and we are taking the necessary measures to follow-up and carry out contact tracing," he said.

Reuters | Lima | Updated: 20-12-2021 02:27 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 02:27 IST
Peru has detected its first cases of coronavirus variant Omicron, a health ministry official said on Sunday, as it spreads rapidly around the world causing concern about potential impact on economies and the need for renewed lockdowns. Minister of Health, Hernando Cevallos, told reporters that four cases of the variant had been detected in the South American nation, which has the world's worst per capita death toll since the pandemic struck early in 2020.

"One is a traveler arriving from South Africa to our country, while three of them have been detected within Peru and we are taking the necessary measures to follow-up and carry out contact tracing," he said. Peru, an Andean nation of some 33 million people, has recorded a total 2.26 million cases of COVID-19 and around 202,000 deaths.

