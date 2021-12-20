Five more cases take total Omicron infections in K'taka to 19

Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-12-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 11:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Five more cases of Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus were found in Karnataka taking the total to 19.

According to Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, the five cases were detected on Sunday in Dharwad, Bhadravathi in Shivamogga district, Udupi and Mangaluru.

He said a 54-year old man from Dharwad, a 20-year old woman from Bhadravathi, a 82-year old man and a 73-year old woman from Udupi, and a 19-year old woman from Mangaluru contracted the Omicron variant.

All the infected people have been inoculated with both the doses of Covishield vaccine. Their travel history and contacts with international travellers are being ascertained.

None of them has any COVID-19 symptoms and were healthy, the department said.

The person isolated in Bhadravathi was in contact with 218 people and all of them underwent tests. Out of them, 26 have tested positive. Their samples have been sent for further probe, the department added.

Further, 18 people who were the primary and secondary contacts of the 19-year old student in Mangaluru were found COVID-19 infected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

