Two new Omicron cases reported in Delhi, case tally rises to 24

Two new cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant have been reported in Delhi, increasing the case tally rises to 24, informed Delhi Health Department on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 13:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two new cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant have been reported in Delhi, increasing the case tally rises to 24, informed Delhi Health Department on Monday. "Out of these 24 patients, 12 have been discharged and 12 are under treatment," the Health Department added.

As Delhi yesterday recorded 107 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest in six months, a health expert said the spike could be due to the Omicron variant. The Delhi government on Saturday converted four private hospitals into dedicated centers for the treatment of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron.

These four hospitals are Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Max Hospital in Saket, Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj, and Batra Hospital in the Tughlakabad area of the national capital. Earlier, only government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital was designated for the Omicron treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

