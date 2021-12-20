Two more Omicron cases detected in Delhi, total tally now 24: Sources
Two more cases of Omicron variant of Covid have been detected in Delhi, taking the total number of people testing positive for the latest variant of the coronavirus here to 24, sources said on Monday.Out of these 24 patients, 12 have been discharged, they said.
Two more cases of Omicron variant of Covid have been detected in Delhi, taking the total number of people testing positive for the latest variant of the coronavirus here to 24, sources said on Monday.
Out of these 24 patients, 12 have been discharged, they said.
''Two more cases of Omicron have been detected in Delhi. Their samples sent for genome sequencing earlier have come out positive. One has come from UK, while the other from Ghana, aged 47 and 22 respectively,'' a source said.
Most of the patients admitted are asymptomatic, the source said.
