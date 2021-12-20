Thai agency approves Pfizer vaccine for use in children aged 5-11

Thailand's Food and Drug Administration said on Monday it has approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children between the age of five and 11.

The Comirnaty vaccine, which is the first to be approved in the Thailand for the age group, will be given in two 10 microgram doses, 21 days apart, the drug regulator said in a statement.

