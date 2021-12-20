Left Menu

S.Africa's Ramaphosa back at work after COVID-19 self-isolation

Reuters | Capetown | Updated: 20-12-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 14:11 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has returned to work after finishing a week of self-isolation due to testing positive for COVID-19, his office said on Monday.

Ramaphosa, who was given Johnson & Johnson's vaccine in February, tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 12 and received treatment for mild symptoms. "The President has returned to duty and will chair the final cabinet meeting for 2021 on Wednesday," the presidency said in a statement.

In the past few days, a nationwide outbreak believed to be linked to the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been infecting more than 20,000 people a day, even though the number of new recorded infections dropped below that over the weekend.

