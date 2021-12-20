Left Menu

Patnaik launches air health services for remote tribal districts

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched the Mukhyamantri Vayu Swasthya Seva Air Health Services under which specialist doctors will be flown to remote areas of the state to treat people suffering from serious diseases.Patnaik flagged off a flight carrying specialist doctors to the tribal-dominated and Maoist-hit Malkangiri district.

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 20-12-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 14:24 IST
Patnaik launches air health services for remote tribal districts
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched the 'Mukhyamantri Vayu Swasthya Seva' (Air Health Services) under which specialist doctors will be flown to remote areas of the state to treat people suffering from serious diseases.

Patnaik flagged off a flight carrying specialist doctors to the tribal-dominated and Maoist-hit Malkangiri district. The doctors after reaching Malkangiri will treat the people suffering from certain serious diseases.

Apart from Malkangiri, the 'Mukhyamantri Vayu Swasthya Seva' will also be available in the tribal-dominated districts of Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Kalahandi in the first phase. Other districts will be covered under the programme in a phased manner, Patnaik said.

Odisha's Health and Family Welfare Minister N K Das said specialist doctors required for the treatment of critical patients admitted to various district headquarters hospitals (DHHs), will go to the remote districts to treat patients.

He said doctors from medical colleges and corporate hospitals will be flown to the remote districts through aircraft/ helicopters for prompt treatment of the patients. If required, the patients will be airlifted to various healthcare facilities in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, the minister said.

So far, the minister informed that a team of doctors of the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack has been formed for this purpose. Later, doctors of MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, VIMSAR in Burla and other private hospitals empanelled under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) will be engaged in the service.

The service will be offered free of cost to the patients, the minister said.

He said the poor patients who were deprived of better treatment by specialists/ experts due to location disadvantage, will now avail the benefit from this initiative.

Specialist doctors of neurology, nephrology and cardiology department will be flown to the district headquarters hospitals. The follow-up treatment of the patients will be carried out through telemedicine, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-New protocols introduced to curb spread of COVID-19; Boxing-Paul wins Woodley rematch with sixth round stoppage and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-New protocols introduced to curb spread of COVID-19...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021