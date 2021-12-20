Ireland does not expect to impose additional COVID restrictions - deputy PM

The Irish government does not expect to have to impose stricter COVID-19 restrictions in the coming weeks, deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar said on Monday, days after the government ordered bars and restaurants to close at 8 p.m.

"If we have to, we will do whatever is necessary ... but we don't anticipate that will be necessary," Varadkar told Irish broadcaster RTE.

He said he was "hoping and expecting" that expected high infection rates from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus would not translate into hospitalizations to the same extent as previous waves.

